English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Jennifer Garner Reveals Why Mark Ruffalo Almost Walked Out Of 13 Going On 30

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo starred together in pop culture classic 13 Going on 30. However, Ruffalo had almost given up on the film at one point.

Republic Entertainment Desk
13 Going on 30
13 Going on 30 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mark Ruffalo was recently honoured with a coveted star on the hallowed Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. At the ceremony, long time co-star and friend Jennifer Garner spilled the beans on the world was almost robbed of a pop culture moment 20 years ago. The actress shared an anecdote from the duo's pop culture classic film, 13 Going on 30, revealing how the Hulk actor had almost quit the film.

Advertisement

When Mark Ruffalo almost walked out of 13 Going on 30


For the unversed, a key segment in the film saw Ruffalo's Matt 'Matty' Flamhaff, save a dead party by recreating the choreography of  Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller. Just as the scene makes for a highlight in the film, so did the rehearsals for the same. Garner shared how Ruffalo was so perplexed with the choreography and the prospect of performing it in front of the camera, he almost decided to pull out of the film.

Advertisement


Addressing the anecdote to Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Keira Knightley who were part of the Walk of Fame ceremony, she shared, "I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did. I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films, like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the Thriller dance where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to deathly quiet, to 'Bro, this is not for me'."

Advertisement

Jennifer Garner credits Mark Ruffalo for personifying the quintessential rom-com hero


As part of her speech, Garner referred to Ruffalo's expansive expertise in the romantic comedy department. Speaking about the success that engulfed him in the genre she added how "the scruffy hair, the untucked cute button down, both of which became like the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years."

Advertisement


For the unversed, 13 Going on 30 features Jennifer Garner plays the adult version of Jenna Rink, a teen who wakes up to find herself a 30-year-old magazine editor in 2004. Besides the wildly popular rom-com, Garner and Ruffalo have also shared screen space in the much more recent The Adam Project, which released in 2022.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

20 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

24 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

30 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

31 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

33 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

39 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info15 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile24 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement