Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Spotted Together For The First Time Amid Divorce Reports

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have stirred controversy after reports hinted at trouble in paradise. However, photos of the couple together have now surfaced online. This is the first time they were spotted together ever since the news of their divorce surfaced seven weeks ago.

Bennifer photographed together in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, or Bennifer as their fans call them, were clicked together in Los Angeles on May 17. The couple came together to attend a school function for their children. Eagle-eyed fans spotted wedding rings on the actors’ fingers hinting that the couple is very much still married.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck at his child Fin's school recital in LA 😍 pic.twitter.com/SwJxXq3Jp2 — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@lopez_updates)

However, an onlooker told Daily Mail that the actors arrived separately at the function and met at teh parking lot, where Ben was not too happy to see Jennifer. They said, “Ben did not look happy to see JLo as she arrived at a show for one of his kids. When he saw her get out of her car, they did not hug or kiss,’ the observer noted of the actor, 51, and his wife, 54, who arrived separately and met up in a parking lot.”

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram activity fuels divorce rumours



Jennifer Lopez's casual scroll on Instagram may have landed her in some hot soup. The singer ended up double-tapping on a post that spoke about all that is needed from a partner to maintain a healthy relationship. The post was more a delineation of what all are absolute dealbreakers when it comes to trying to maintain a healthy romance. News of Jennifer liking the post was shared by a netizen.

A file photo of Bennifer | Image: Instgram

For the uninitiated, the post read, "You cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody who lacks integrity and emotional safety." Further traits mentioned in the quoted post read, "doesn't respect your time, lacks communication skills and doesn't have a strong sense of self." This has added a whole new layer to all the existing speculation over Jennifer and Ben considering ending their marriage.

Advertisement