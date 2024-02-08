Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Jodie Comer Spends Hours In Freezing Water For Survival Film The End We Start From Shoot

Actress Jodie Comer dives into an intense role in The End We Start From, enduring freezing waters and studying pregnancy for authenticity.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jodie Comer's Challenges
Jodie Comer's Challenges | Image:Jodie Comer's Challenges I Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The End We Start From: Actor Jodie Comer undertook a demanding role as a terrified new mother in the upcoming apocalyptic climate change drama. Portraying a character named only Mother, Comer faced grueling challenges. In an extraordinary display of commitment, the actor spent hours in freezing waters and delved into the intricacies of pregnancy for authenticity.

How Jodie Comer embraced challenges for authenticity?

Director Mahalia Belo reveals the lengths Jodie Comer went to for the film, willingly immersing herself in sub-zero waters near Lochgilphead, Argyll and Bute. The actor wanted to authentically capture the character's struggles amid disastrous flooding. Despite not having children herself, Comer's commitment to truth and realism drove her to embrace the physically demanding shoot.

The director shares the behind-the-scenes experiences, describing the challenging shoot as freezing while emphasizing Comer's dedication. Belo notes Comer's willingness to go into the icy waters and the team's sense of being "renegades" during the shoot. Additionally, the actress spent extensive hours getting prosthetic baby bellies fitted, emphasizing the desire to portray the woman's journey from pregnancy to the first year with authenticity.

How Jodie Comer Embraced Challenges for Authenticity? l Image / IMDb

Comer's commitment to portray pregnancy authentically

Mahalia Belo highlights Comer's commitment to portraying the nuances of pregnancy authentically. From studying the way mothers hold their bodies to delving into the stages of labor, Comer aimed to make every aspect of her performance as genuine as possible. The director commends the collaboration with makeup artists to create realistic stretch marks and prosthetics for post-pregnancy bellies.

Comer's Commitment To portray Pregnancy Authentically I Image: IMDb

In a revealing interview with Channel 4, Jodie Comer expresses the depth of her dedication, emphasizing the meticulous exploration of the emotional and physical aspects of motherhood. Despite not being a mother herself, Comer's commitment shines through in her quest to make the portrayal of her character, Mother, as authentic and true to life as possible. The film, shot over 30 days amid her commitments to the stage drama Prima Facie, showcases Comer's unwavering dedication to her craft and the powerful storytelling of The End We Start From.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

