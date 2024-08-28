sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:04 IST, August 29th 2024

Joe Jonas Addresses Rumours Of New Album Targeting Ex-Wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas recently spoke about his new solo album. When asked about the latest rumours, Singer clarified that he was not targeting anyone with his new music.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
