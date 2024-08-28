Published 00:04 IST, August 29th 2024
Joe Jonas Addresses Rumours Of New Album Targeting Ex-Wife Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas recently spoke about his new solo album. When asked about the latest rumours, Singer clarified that he was not targeting anyone with his new music.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Joe Jonas Addresses Rumours Of New Album Targeting Ex-Wife Sophie Turner | Image: X/WeeklyUs
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:04 IST, August 29th 2024