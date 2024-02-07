English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

John Stamos, Wife Caitlin McHugh Condemn The Oscar Snubs For Barbie, Recreate Movie's Iconic Scene

As Barbie suffered major snubs at the recently announced Oscar nominations, John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh have extended their support for the makers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
John Stamos-Caitlin McHugh, Barbie Poster
John Stamos-Caitlin McHugh, Barbie Poster | Image:IMDb
In a show of solidarity, actor John Stamos has expressed his support for the Barbie movie after director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were omitted from the list of Oscar nominees. The Full House alum took to Instagram to applaud Gerwig and Robbie for creating a film that not only garnered critical acclaim but also became a cultural phenomenon.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh slam Barbie for getting snubbed at BO

Barbie explores feminist themes through the Barbie lens while challenging patriarchal norms and it resonated deeply with audiences and grossed over a billion dollars. In an Instagram video uploaded with his wife Caitlin McHugh, Stamos recreated a scene from the 2023 blockbuster.

The 37-year-old portrayed Robbie’s Barbie, while Stamos assumed the role of Ryan Gosling’s Ken. The recreated scene was set in their backyard and mirrored a dialogue from the film where Barbie asks Ken to make himself scarce during their journey to the real world.

Ryan Gosling also condemned the nomination-miss for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie

Expressing disappointment over Gerwig and Robbie's Oscar snubs, Best Supporting Actor nominee Ryan Gosling addressed the integral role played by the director and star in the success of the Barbie movie. Gosling stated, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie." He praised their talent, grit, and genius while urging recognition for their work alongside other deserving nominees.

America Ferrera who was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Barbie also voiced her disappointment about Gerwig and Robbie's absence from the nomination list. Ferrera commended Gerwig's extensive efforts as a director for creating a world and turning something initially undervalued into a global phenomenon.

Despite the major snubs, Barbie secured eight nominations this year. Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Robbie, Tom Ackerly, Robbie Brenner, and David Hyman were nominated for Best Picture as producers. The film also received nominations for Costume Design, Production Design, and two nominations for Best Original Song.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

