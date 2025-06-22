Johnny Depp Claims To Be A 'Crash Test Dummy For MeToo' After Acquittal In Amber Heard Trial: Better Go Woke...

Updated 22 June 2025 at 21:48 IST
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's much-publicised defamtion lawsuit concluded in 2022. In a new interview, Depp reflected on how his life and career changed amid allegations of abuse levied on him by his ex-wife following their divorce in 2017.
Depp sued Heard for defamation because of an op-ed she published in the Washington Post in 2018. Heard first publicly accused Depp of domestic violence in May 2016 when, days after filing for divorce, she requested and received a temporary restraining order on the grounds of domestic violence.
After a lengthy trial in Virginia, Depp was awarded $10 million in damages, and Heard received $2 million on one of her counterclaims. Both have since moved on, With Heard becoming a mother to two kids, and reclining into a private life, away from Hollywood.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Depp said that some people from his "inner circle" "did him dirty" after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced against him. He said that they were those who had previously celebrated his success. "They lie to you, yet keep the money coming in, what do they want? Dough," he said.
Depp also shared his thoughts on the #MeToo movement, which gained widespread attention in 2017 after multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment were levelled against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The Depp vs Heard case also unfolded in the #MeToo era. Reflecting on his own experience, Depp said, "I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo." "Better go woke!" he added sarcastically, implying that many in Hollywood were more concerned with maintaining their public image than standing by him.
It is being reported that after is name has been cleared in the domestic abuse case, he might return as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow in one of the upcoming Pirates Of The Caribbean movies.
