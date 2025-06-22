'Georgekutty' Mohanlal Announces October 2025 Release For Drishyam 3, Ajay Devgn's Hindi Version To Hit Screens On Gandhi Jayanti 2026

Reports suggesting that Ajay Devgn will commence work on Drishyam 3 in October 2025 left netizens puzzled. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam is the official remake of the Malayalam film with the same title, headlined by Mohanlal. Putting all speculations to rest, Mohanlal confirmed that the third and final instalment of his crime drama will hit the big screens in October this year.

Mohanlal commences work on Drishyam 3

Mohanlal headlines the crime drama film franchise, Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The actor has become synonymous with the lead character, George Kutty, and will be returning as him one last time in the final instalment of the film. On June 21, Mohanlal confirmed beginning work on Drishyam 3 in an announcement video. He shared the clip with the caption, “Coming soon. Lights. Camera. October.” He further confirmed that the movie will be released this year in October. Fans of the actor were overjoyed with the announcement and expressed their anticipation in the comment section.



Mohanlal's announcement comes after Pinkvilla reported that Ajay Devgn will begin work on his version of the film in October. It was reported that the Hindi version of the film will release on Gandhi Jayanti 2026. It was speculated that Ajay Devgn would not adapt the Mohanlal film for the latest chapter, but the Malayalam film announcement has shut down all rumours. Not just in Hindi, the popular movie franchise has been remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Sinhalese and even Chinese.



‘The OG is back,’ netizens react to Drishyam 3 announcement