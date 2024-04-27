Advertisement

Joker 2 - officially titled Joker: Folie a Deux, is set to twice as fun - equal parts menacing - for fans of the storyline. Joaquin Phoenix returns in the titular role, reprising his role of Arthur Fleck from the original Joker (2019). Joining him this time around, is Lady Gaga, who will be taking on the role of Harley Quinn. The dark and doomed romance is set to hit screens this October.

How much is Joaquin Phoenix taking home for Joker: Folie a Deux?



As per a GQ India report, quoting a Variety piece, Joaquin Phoneix is taking home a round figure of $20 million, for his reprisal of his Oscar winning role of Arthur Fleck. $20 million dollars in INR, as per the GQ India report, draws up to the mammoth sum of ₹166 crore. The report further asserts how the figure essentially means that 10% of the Joker sequel’s production budget has been allocated to its main lead.

Phoenix's reported Joker 2 remuneration, if true, makes for a massive jump from what the now-Oscar awardee, was offered for his first time as the Joker on screen, back in 2019. The GQ India report pegs the number at $4.5 million which in INR, draws up to a sum of ₹37 crores. Joker's theatrical success, which made it the first R-rated film to cross the billion dollar threshold, clearly tipped the scales in Phoenix's favour when it came to drawing up his pay cheque for Joker 2.

What is Lady Gaga's fee for Joker: Folie a Deux?



Not coming as a surprise, Lady Gaga's remuneration for Joker: Folie a Deux, trails significantly behind that of Joaquin Phoenix's. Gaga is reportedly taking home a sum of $12 million, as per the aforementioned report. The same, converted to INR, comes in at ₹99 crore.

Cumulatively, Joker: Folie a Deux, has reportedly been mounted on a budget of $200 million. This translates to a formidable ₹1664 crores. The Todd Philips directorial, is set for a release on October 4.