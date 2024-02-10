English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Jon Cryer Not Keen On Reuniting With Two And A Half Men Co-Star Charlie Sheen

For twelve seasons of Two And A Half Men, including eight co-headlining seasons with Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer starred in the massively popular sitcom on CBS.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen
Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen | Image:AP
Although Jon Cryer is appreciative of his time as a star of Two and a Half Men, he is unsure if he will return to the show with Charlie Sheen. For twelve seasons, including eight co-headlining seasons with Charlie Sheen, Cryer starred in the massively popular sitcom on CBS. For the final four seasons, Ashton Kutcher took Sheen's place after the actor left the show due to backlash over remarks he made about showrunner Chuck Lorre. The eighth season of the show was canceled after Sheen entered a drug rehab facility.

Jon Cryer reveals his thoughts about Two and a Half Men sequel

In a recent interview with The View, Cryer was asked if he thought a reunion or reboot of Two and a Half Men was possible. Despite acknowledging the tension between Lorre and Sheen and applauding their reunion on Lorre's most recent project, Cryer remained dubious of the notion. He added that although he hasn't spoken to Sheen in a long time, he is pleased to learn about his recovery from their time spent working together.

 

The actor said, “The thing for me is, when Two and a Half Men was happening, Charlie was the highest-paid actor in television, probably ever. There has been nobody who has surpassed the enormous amount of money that he was making. And yet he blew it up."

Cryer added, “So, you kind of have to think — I love him, I wish him the best, I hope that he should live in good health for the rest of his life — but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time.”

Why was Charlie Sheen replaced in Two and a Half Men? 

Sheen insulted Lorre in an anti-Semitic tirade in 2011 and referred to him as a "clown" and "a stupid, stupid man." Due to his drug and alcohol addiction at the time, the actor would sometimes go on strange tirades about "winning" and "tiger's blood." 

Eventually, he was let go from the popular sitcom, and Ashton Kutcher took over as the show's lead character. Kutcher played a billionaire businessman who purchased Charlie's house after he passed away, and the series ran until 2015.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

