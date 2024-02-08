Advertisement

In his first interview since the conviction on assault and harassment charges last month, actor Jonathan Majors expressed a hope for a future in Hollywood despite the recent setbacks. The interview, which aired on ABC's Good Morning America, shed light on Majors' perspective following the verdict and the impact on his career.

Jonathan Majors hopes for a second chance

Speaking candidly, Majors expressed his desire to continue working in Hollywood, acknowledging that ultimately, it's up to "God's plan and God's timing." When asked about deserving a second chance, Majors replied, "I think I do. I hope other people think that."

The New York jury convicted the 34-year-old actor of one misdemeanour assault charge and one harassment violation, stemming from a March altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Following the verdict, Marvel Studios and Disney swiftly removed Majors from all upcoming projects, including the role of Kang the Conqueror, a character set to span multiple films and series.

Majors expressed shock and fear at the jury's decision, emphasising his disbelief based on the evidence presented during the trial. His future projects, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, remain uncertain, with Disney declining to comment on recasting or the film's future direction.

What was the case about?

Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25 on assault and harassment charges, after Grace accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a private car after she took his phone to read a text message he had received from another woman.

She reported the star forcefully took his phone back from her, causing an "excruciating" injury to her right middle finger. And she said when she got out of the car Majors hit her on the back of her head and then tried to force her back into the car, causing a cut behind her right ear.

Majors denied he assaulted Grace and his defense team alleged she was the aggressor when she took his phone. During the actor's nearly two-week trial, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office released a series of texts between him and Grace, as well as an audio recording that was used evidence.

It was reported that Majors was set to front 2026's The Avengers: Kang Dynasty, which has now been renamed Avengers 5.

(With inputs from IANS)