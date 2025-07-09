Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 6: Dino Action Film To Cross ₹50 Crore Mark In India Today

Updated 9 July 2025 at 15:09 IST
Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 6: The Scarlet Johansson and Jonathan Bailey starrer dino action film released on July 4 and is all set to cross the ₹50 crore mark in India before its first week winds up on Thursday (July 10). Despite facing opposition from Hindi movies like Metro In Dino, Maa and Sitaare Zameen Par, Jurassic World: Rebirth is witnessing good footfalls and is hot on the heels of Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie, which is now inching towards the ₹60 crore mark and has done steady collections since its release on June 27.
Jurassic World: Rebirth collected ₹4.39 crore on Tuesday, a slight jump from its ₹4.1 crore biz on its first Monday (July 7). Overseas too, it is doing well and will look to revive the Jurassic World franchise, whose last installment, Jurassic World: Dominion was a huge disaster, both commercially and critically. By 3 pm on Wednesday, the movie had already minted over ₹48 crore and will soon cross the ₹50 crore mark.
Incidentally, some of the last few Hollywood releases, including Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines have done well in India and overseas.
Released over the 4th of July extended weekend, Jurassic World: Rebirth recorded higher worldwide opening than previously reported and minted $322.5 million worldwide (instead of $318 million+) with $147.8 million collections in the US market over five days and $174.7 million foreign share overseas. It’s the second-biggest opening for a Jurassic movie in the franchise behind 2015’s Jurassic World, which scored $525.5 million, as per Deadline
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 9 July 2025 at 15:09 IST