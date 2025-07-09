Republic World
Updated 9 July 2025 at 15:09 IST

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 6: Dino Action Film To Cross ₹50 Crore Mark In India Today

Jurassic World: Rebirth collected ₹4.39 crore on Tuesday, a slight jump from its ₹4.1 crore biz on its first Monday (July 7). The movie is hot on the heels of Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Jurassic World Rebirth released in India on July 4
Jurassic World Rebirth released in India on July 4 | Image: X

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 6: The Scarlet Johansson and Jonathan Bailey starrer dino action film released on July 4 and is all set to cross the ₹50 crore mark in India before its first week winds up on Thursday (July 10). Despite facing opposition from Hindi movies like Metro In Dino, Maa and Sitaare Zameen Par, Jurassic World: Rebirth is witnessing good footfalls and is hot on the heels of Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie, which is now inching towards the ₹60 crore mark and has done steady collections since its release on June 27.

Jurassic World: Rebirth holds steady at the box office

Jurassic World: Rebirth collected ₹4.39 crore on Tuesday, a slight jump from its ₹4.1 crore biz on its first Monday (July 7). Overseas too, it is doing well and will look to revive the Jurassic World franchise, whose last installment, Jurassic World: Dominion was a huge disaster, both commercially and critically. By 3 pm on Wednesday, the movie had already minted over ₹48 crore and will soon cross the ₹50 crore mark.

Jurassic World: Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson | Image: YouTube screengrab

Incidentally, some of the last few Hollywood releases, including Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines have done well in India and overseas.

Jurassic World: Rebirth performs exceptionally well overseas

Released over the 4th of July extended weekend, Jurassic World: Rebirth recorded higher worldwide opening than previously reported and minted $322.5 million worldwide (instead of $318 million+) with $147.8 million collections in the US market over five days and $174.7 million foreign share overseas. It’s the second-biggest opening for a Jurassic movie in the franchise behind 2015’s Jurassic World, which scored $525.5 million, as per Deadline

Published 9 July 2025 at 15:09 IST