Jurassic World Rebirth Early Reviews Out: Is Scarlett Johansson-Jonathan Bailey's Dino Spectacle Any Match For Steven Spielberg's OG Trilogy?

Jurassic World Rebirth Early Reviews Out: The dino-action spectacle has got another reboot with the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. Directed by Gareth Edwards, it follows a team of specialists that embarks on an expedition to a forbidden island, home to a research facility for the original Jurassic Park. They must obtain DNA samples from three dinosaurs to achieve a life-saving medical breakthrough. Here, the encounter terrors unknown.

The original Jurassic Park trilogy (1993-2001) was made under the visionary Steven Spielberg. In 2015, it was rebooted as Jurassic World, following which Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) released. The reboot trilogy, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, was a commercial hit and minted over $1 billion globally. However, as the third part released, it was panned widely, leading to another reboot with a new cast and a different storyline. So, how are the early reviews about Jurassic World: Rebirth?

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in a still from Jurassic World: Rebirth | Image: X

Fans and critics share their reviews of Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth tour is happening globally and early reviews have started to flood social media. Many shared that its not as good as the OG trilogy but better than the reboot starring Chris Pratt. The action sequences and the dino designs work well, even though the storyline and character arcs are flat.

"Nostalgically has the heart of the OG yet takes you on a dynamic, adrenaline filled fresh adventure (sic)," commented one about Jurassic World: Rebirth. Another one wrote, "Just got out of Jurassic world: rebirth and I can confirm yall are not ready for Dino nerd Jonathan Bailey. I came. I saw. I came again (sic)." Another review of the movie read, "If you’re going to #JurassicWorldRebirth exclusively for epic, dino-mite mayhem, you won’t be disappointed. 2 white-knuckle sequences (sic)."