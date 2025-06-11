Republic World
Updated 11 June 2025 at 12:51 IST

Justin Bieber Disrespects Elderly Man Checking On His Health, Netizens Agitated After Baby Singer Says 'Worry About...'

Justin Bieber has broken his silence over growing buzz about his mental health and well-being on social media. The baby singer's irked comment on the old man's post is now going viral.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
'Worry About...':Justin Disrespects Elderly Man Checking On His Health
'Worry About...':Justin Disrespects Elderly Man Checking On His Health | Image: X

Justin Bieber’s recent public appearances have raised concerns among his fans about his health. The singer has often been seen looking dishevelled and with hollow eyes during his outings. Also, his recent social media posts have become worldly aggressive, giving netizens points to talk about his personal life. Despite this, the Baby singer has been strongly countering the rumours time and again. Most recently, he claps back at an elderly man checking on his health.

Justin Bieber claps back at old man who shared his concern for baby singer

On May 21, a meme page posted a screenshot of a text message from someone identified as “Grandpa.” The message read, “I am worried about Justin Bieber (sic).” The following day, the same individual sent another message saying, “There is so much heartbreak in Justin’s life.” A caption reading “We all are” accompanied the image that quickly spread on social media.

Justin Bieber, however, didn’t take it lightly and responded with a sharp reply. In an Instagram post shared on June 10 by the account Comments by Celebs, the Canadian singer, aged 31, commented on the post, writing, “Worry about yourself gramps.”

Some fans showed their support for Bieber’s response but few internet users seemed agitated. One wrote, “If you’re not worried, I’m not worried Mr. Bieber ily.” Another wrote, “what is wrong with you, get help.”

Justin Bieber's Instagram rally’s cryptic posts

The Instagram comment comes in the wake of several cryptic posts shared by Bieber, raising concerns about his mental well-being. Over the past few months, the Peaches singer has often expressed his thoughts on love through ambiguous messages.

Recently, he wrote about feeling “tired of transactional relationships,” highlighting his frustration with the lack of privacy. His candidness has left fans increasingly worried.

Published 11 June 2025 at 12:39 IST