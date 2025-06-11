After V And RM, BTS Members Jimin, Jungkook Return From Mandatory Military Service | First Photos Out

Updated 11 June 2025 at 11:31 IST
A day after BTS members V and RM completed their military service, Jimin and Jungkook were also officially discharged from their 18-month mandatory training The duo, who enlisted together on December 12, 2023, attended a comeback ceremony held at a public sports facility near their former unit in Yeoncheon, approximately 60 km north of Seoul. Amid this, BTS ARMY painted the town purple to celebrate their stars’ return after the hiatus. Videos and photos of the pair posing for photographers are now trending on social media.
Marking a grand comeback, Jimin (Park Ji-min) and Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook) appeared in military uniforms and saluted the crowd of fans and media present at the event.
Korean media reported that HYBE, BTS' agency, presented them with bouquets before they addressed the gathering. The celebration continued at the HYBE headquarters with a pookie welcome of both.
Later, Jimin and maknae hosted a live session on Weverse to reconnect with their fans.
J-Hope joined in celebrating their return, sharing a video from their comeback festivities on his Instagram Story. Fans quickly reshared the clip on social media.
The K-pop band plans to reunite once Suga completes his military service on June 21.
BTS RM, Taehyung Paint The Town Purple, Army Welcomes Them With Saxophone Serenades And Floral Tributes After Military Discharge
Jimin and Jungkook joined the military as active-duty soldiers in December 2023. RM and V were discharged on Tuesday. Jin, the oldest BTS member at 32, finished his service in June last year, while J-Hope was discharged in October 2024.
11 June 2025