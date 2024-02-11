Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Kanye West Shades Taylor Swift In New Song Carnival Amid Beef

Kanye West has once again name-dropped Taylor Swift in a new song on his and Ty Dolla $ign’s album Vultures 1. The song is titled Carnival.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Taylor Swift and Kanye West | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kanye West has mentioned Taylor Swift in a new song from his and Ty Dolla $ign's album Vultures 1. The song was released on Saturday. The rapper mentions Swift on the album's 12th track Carnival.

Kanye West name drops Taylor Swift

Rapper Kanye West has once again name-dropped Taylor Swift. West also compares himself to controversial figures such as R. Kelly and Bill Cosby, who have both been convicted of sexual assault, as well as Puff Daddy, who was accused of sexual assault in multiple lawsuits last year.

 

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud over the years

As per Variety, Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s tumultuous relationship started when he crashed her 2009 Video Music Awards acceptance speech and declared that Beyonce “had one of the best videos of all time.” In 2016, West released his song “Famous,” which featured the line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.”

After Taylor Swift denied Kanye West’s claim that she had consented to the line “I made that bitch famous,” Kim Kardashian, West’s then-wife, leaked a recording of a phone call between West and Swift in which the singer-songwriter seemed to have approved the line. However, the full conversation, which was released in 2020, showed she had not.

At the time, Taylor Swift said the longer version that leaked proved that she “was telling the truth the whole time about that call”. She added: “You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

