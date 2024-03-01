Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:57 IST
Kate Winslet Believes The Holiday Is More Popular Than Titanic, Here's Why
Kate Winslet has made an interesting revelation about her stardom - something which may just be indicative of film The Holiday's popularity over Titanic.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Kate Winslet file image | Image:Instagram/Kate Winslet fanpage
Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:57 IST
