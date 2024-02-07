Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Keke Palmer Joins Keanu Reeves In Aziz Ansari's Good Fortune As Production Resumes

Keke Palmer has joined Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut Good Fortune.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Keke Palmer joins Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen in ‘Good Fortune’
Keke Palmer joins Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen in ‘Good Fortune’ | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Emmy winning actress Keke Palmer is joining Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Good Fortune. The film also stars Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen. Though it is known that the film is part of the comedy genre, the exact premise of the film has been kept under wraps.

Keke Palmer to feature in Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune 

Not much is known about Keke’s role in Good Fortune as of now. In a statement, Ansari said, “Keke is a delight to work with. I’m so happy she’s a part of our cast and even more excited to provide a quote for this press release announcing her casting.”

According to Deadline, the shoot of Good Fortune originally began in May but was forced to suspend production due to WGA pickets. Keke was originally set to star in Ansari’s previous directorial debut at Searchlight Being Mortal. However, that movie was shut down by the studio over alleged inappropriate conduct by star Bill Murray. 

Speaking about Ansari, Keke said, “I had a wonderful time filming. Aziz Ansari is one of the coolest people that I ever met. That was the coolest experience, but I don’t know anything more than that”.

More about Good Fortune

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake, in a statement to Deadline, said, "We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu, two incredible world-class talents, toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available."
 

With inputs from IANS

Published January 31st, 2024 at 14:10 IST

