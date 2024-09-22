Published 14:54 IST, September 22nd 2024

Joker 2 Star Lady Gaga Opens Up About Working With Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips: It's Bold, Daring

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress and singer Lady Gaga has heaped praise on her award-winning co-star Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the title role in “Joker: Folie à Deux” and talked about what was so special about his performance for her the first time.