Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 00:37 IST

Lenny Kravitz Recalls Being Told His Music Was Not 'Black Enough' Ahead Of 12th Studio Album Release

Lenny Kravitz is gearing up for the release of his twelfth studio album. The singer recalled the struggles he faced in maneuvering his musical identity.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lenny Kravitz is currently in the midst of gearing up for the release of his twelfth studio album. The date for the same is slated for May 24. His latest single, TK421, has made quite the splash, particularly with its music video. The four time Grammy award winner recently opened up about his uphill struggle in establishing his identity through his music.

Advertisement

Lenny Kravitz recalls struggling to establish his musical identity


For the unversed, Lenny Kravitz was born to Jefferson star Roxie Roker, a Bahamian American and NBC Producer Sky Kravitz, a Ukranian Jewish. Despite the same, Kravitz's initial music was rather contested - both by listeners as well as the record labels. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Kravitz recalls being strongly urged by record labels to follow the template set by Black music veterans in order to ensure commercial success. The singer, however, was always set on following his own path.

Advertisement


He said, "I was told my music wasn’t Black enough or wasn't white enough...(record labels) said I had to make a choice, but I never did. I was told that I need to make the music that Black people commercially are making that's on the radio, so you'll have success. And I just could never get with any of that. I was going to make the music that I made."

Advertisement

Lenny Kravitz feels inspired for the future


The interview was Kravtiz trace all the influences which played a strong hand in helping him shape his own league of music - Blues, gospel, jazz, reggae, pop, R&B and rock and roll, all being part of the list. After more than three decades in the music industry, the singer shared that he felt the most gratitude for the fact that he still felt the 'hunger' to be inspired. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement


He said, "It's sort of amazing to me that I could be where I am now and feel fresh and hungry...This is who God created me to be. I'm just trying to walk in that destiny."

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement