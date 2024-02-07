Advertisement

Lily Gladstone, who has been nominated in the Best Actress category for Academy Award, revealed how his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio reacted to the news. The actress has been nominated for the film Killers of the Flower Moon. In a recent interview with Extra, Lily shared that Leonardo has been one of her biggest supporters throughout this journey.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s heartwarming response to Lily Gladstone’s Oscar nod

Gladstone revealed that DiCaprio was very quick to congratulate the actress. She said, “He was just so proud, and then I told him that I was watching with my parents and, ‘We’re celebrating me, but we’re also, like, collectively very pissed off for you.’”

DiCaprio, who some fans felt was snubbed for a Best Actor nomination, showed nothing but support. In a sweet Instagram post dedicated to Gladstone, he celebrated her historic achievement and praised her for making Oscars history. Gladstone, in return, thanked Leo for his support and called him "the greatest actor."

The actor also took to his official social media handle and shared a post for Lily. He wrote, “Congratulations to my dear friend @LilyGladstone for making Oscars history, as the first Native American woman to be nominated for Best Actress in Killers of the Flower Moon, and the fourth Indigenous actress to ever earn a nomination in the category. And to this powerful film’s nine other nominations - telling this story with all of you has been an honor.”

Lily reacts to her Oscar nomination

The actress reacted to her Oscar nomination , calling it "incredible," she shared how much it means to her. According to ABC News, the actress said, "I'm definitely bellowing my voice back to my childhood self, congratulating her," she said. "And it was incredible. I got to be on the phone with my parents during this moment and just the outpouring of love, especially from Indian country, just immediately -- I made a point of being in Osage County on the Osage reservation for what hopefully would have been the announcement. So, definitely remembering Mollie Kyle, the most incredible community that made this moment possible, and absolutely wanted to share it here."