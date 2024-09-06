Published 23:11 IST, September 6th 2024
Linkin Park Reunites 7 Years After Chester Bennington's Death, Debuts New Music
Linkin Park returns with a new lineup, featuring Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain, and releasing their first new music since Chester Bennington's death in 2017. The new lineup also released a single.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Linkin Park Reunite 7 Years After Chester Bennington's Death, With New Music | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:11 IST, September 6th 2024