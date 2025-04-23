Where Fingers Freeze In A Few Seconds, Tom Cruise And Team Shoot For Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning | Watch

Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning is all set to hit theatres on May 23, and ahead of its release, the team gave fans a glimpse into the movie's stunning shoot location--Svalbard. Nestled between Norway and the North Pole, it is a remote and frozen land. In a behind-the-scenes video shared on Tuesday, Cruise showed the icy and scenic landscapes.

"Svalbard is just, it's breathtakingly beautiful. What an absolutely remarkable place to be able to film. It is a unique experience," he said in the clip. The video showed the cast and crew braving the harsh and cold weather at the shoot location. Known for doing his own stunts, Cruise shared how filming in real and tough conditions adds to the thrill of movie-making. "It is a privilege to bring a location like Svalbard to audiences. It's breathtaking in every sense of the word and we can't wait for you to experience it in theaters," Cruise wrote in his post.

Also read: Netizens Go Gaga As BLACKPINK Rose Joins Chris Martin On Stage In Seoul

Tom Cruise 'one last time' in Mission Impossible movie

Reportedly the last movie in the Mission Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning, is all set to release on May 23 worldwide. The trailer of the high-octane action thriller was released by Paramount Pictures in April 7. It sees Tom Cruise performing stunts like never before. The MI franchise is known for pushing the envelope as far as the action is concerned and the 8th and possibly the last MI film will be no different.