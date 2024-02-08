Advertisement

Margot Robbie is actively planning on abstaining from taking on a new role for the foreseeable future. Sharing the news herself, the actress has also cited the reason behind her plans to effectively "disappear". Incidentally, this is not the first leading actress who has actively taken a step back at the peak of her career.

Margot Robbie is worried about audience getting 'sick' of her



In a recent Deadline interview, Margot Robbie, who led and co-producer 2023 billion dollar hit Barbie, opened up audience saturation. Robbie expressed her plans to "disappear" from the screen for a while lest the audience get fed up with the overexposure to the actress. The statement refers to the weeks-long promotional tour for Barbie - a bona fide global event - which kept Barbie front and centre in the public eye in the run up to the release of Barbie last year.

She said, "I also think everyone's probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while. "Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We're over it.' I don't know what I'll do next but I hope its a little while away."

Margot Robbie is not the only actress paranoid about audience saturation



Margot Robbie's paranoia over the audience potentially getting exhausted by seeing her everywhere, is unfortunately not the first time an actress at the peak of her career has expressed this concern. Margot Robbie took an almost two-year long hiatus from the screen with the same sentiments at the core of her break.

In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, shortly before her acting comeback with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep led multi-starrer Don't Look Up, Lawrence said, "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right...If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life."