English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Margot Robbie Plans To 'Disappear', Barbie Actress Expresses Concerns Over Audience Saturation

Margot Robbie has recently shared her plans of taking somewhat of a hiatus from the silver screen, citing concerns over audience saturation.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Margot Robbie is actively planning on abstaining from taking on a new role for the foreseeable future. Sharing the news herself, the actress has also cited the reason behind her plans to effectively "disappear". Incidentally, this is not the first leading actress who has actively taken a step back at the peak of her career. 

Advertisement

Margot Robbie is worried about audience getting 'sick' of her


In a recent Deadline interview, Margot Robbie, who led and co-producer 2023 billion dollar hit Barbie, opened up audience saturation. Robbie expressed her plans to "disappear" from the screen for a while lest the audience get fed up with the overexposure to the actress. The statement refers to the weeks-long promotional tour for Barbie - a bona fide global event - which kept Barbie front and centre in the public eye in the run up to the release of Barbie last year.

Advertisement


She said, "I also think everyone's probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while. "Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We're over it.' I don't know what I'll do next but I hope its a little while away."

Advertisement

Margot Robbie is not the only actress paranoid about audience saturation


Margot Robbie's paranoia over the audience potentially getting exhausted by seeing her everywhere, is unfortunately not the first time an actress at the peak of her career has expressed this concern. Margot Robbie took an almost two-year long hiatus from the screen with the same sentiments at the core of her break.

Advertisement

In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, shortly before her acting comeback with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep led multi-starrer Don't Look Up, Lawrence said, "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right...If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life."

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement