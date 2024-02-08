English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Marisa Abela Turns The Spotlight On Amy Winehouse's Controversial Life In Biopic Back To Black

Back to Black follows Amy’s early years in London, her rise to fame and the creation of her landmark studio album, which is also the title of the biopic.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Back To Black
Back To Black | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amy Winehouse’s biopic titled Back To Black will debut in theatres on May 10. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Thursday (January 11). It gave the first glimpse of Marisa Abela as the legendary British singer-songwriter. The successful but controversial artist died at 27 due to alcohol poisoning.  

Back To Black trailer out

Back to Black follows Winehouse’s early years in London, her rise to popularity, and the creation of her landmark studio album. The film stars Abela, Jack O’Connell as Amy’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan and Juliet Cowan as Amy’s parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, and Lesley Manville as Cynthia, Amy’s grandmother.

 

The team of Back To Black 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, written by Nowhere Boy and Control scribe Matt Greenhalgh, the biopic was made with the full support of The Amy Winehouse Estate, Universal Music Group, and Sony Music Publishing and will feature many of Winehouse’s hit songs. In addition to the title track, the multi-Grammy-winning British soul sensation charted with such tracks as Rehab, Valerie, and Love Is a Losing Game.

Still from Back To Black | Image: Youtube

 

In her short career, she sold more than 30 million records worldwide. While she enjoyed stratospheric success, Winehouse struggled with addiction and intrusive media attention. She died July 23, 2011, aged 27, of what was ruled an accidental alcohol overdose.

Alison Owen (Me Before You, Elizabeth) and Debra Hayward (Les Miserables, Bridget Jones’s Baby) are producing Back to Black for Monumental Pictures alongside Nicky Kentish-Barnes (About Time, About a Boy). Taylor-Johnson is executive producer, alongside Ron Halpern and StudionCanal’s senior VP of global production, Joe Naftalin. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

