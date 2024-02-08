English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Martin Scorsese says his new Jesus film aims to 'take away the negatives' of organised religion

Martin Scorsese said that his new Jesus film will remove the negative association with organised religion appeared first on Consequence.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Martin Scorsese confirmed last year that he had a project in the pipeline about Jesus Christ after meeting Pope Francis. The filmmaker has now revealed that the screenplay is complete and production is scheduled. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Scorsese shared his vision for the movie.

Martin Scorsese opens up about his new Jesus film

Martin Scorsese said that his new Jesus film will remove the negative association with organised religion appeared first on Consequence.

A file photo of Martin Scorsese | Image: AP

 

"I'm trying to find a new way to make it more accessible and take away the negative onus of what has been associated with organised religion," Scorsese told the Los Angeles Times.

What will be the run time of Scorsese's Jesus film?

Director Martin Scorsese has revealed that the picture will only be 80 minutes long - a far cry from the lengthy runtimes of his recent movies and is to focus on the principles of Jesus Christ's core teachings, reports aceshowbiz.

Scorsese said: "Right now, 'religion', you say that word and everyone is up in arms because it's failed in some ways. But that doesn't mean necessarily that the initial impulse was wrong. Let's get back. Let's just think about it. You may reject it. But it might make a difference in how you live your life - even in rejecting it. Don't dismiss it offhand. That's all I'm talking about."

Advertisement
A file photo of Martin Scorsese | Image: AP

 

The legendary filmmaker explained how the movie will reflect what several of his previous projects have attempted to achieve. Scorsese said: "I tried finding it with 'Kundun' and 'The Last Temptation of Christ', even 'Gangs of New York', to a certain extent, ways into redemption and the human condition and how we deal with the negative things inside us."

Advertisement

"Are we decent and then learn to become indecent? Can we change? Will others accept that change? And it really is, I think, a fear of society and culture that's corrupted because of its lack of grounding in morality and spirituality. Not religion. Spirituality. Denying that."

A file photo of Martin Scorsese | Image: AP

 

He added: "It's finding my own way in a... if you want to say the term 'religious' sense, but I hate to use that language, because it's misinterpreted often. But there's a basic fundamental belief that I have - or I'm trying to have - and I'm using these films to find it."

This will not be Scorsese's first film about Jesus Christ. He directed the controversial 1988 film The Last Temptation of Christ, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement