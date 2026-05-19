Masters Of The Universe Early Reviews Out: GOTG Style He-Man Live Action Called 'Biggest Surprise Of 2026'

In Masters Of The Universe, director Travis Knight (Bumblebee) brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. The film adaptation of the classic 1980s toy brand stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Kristen Wiig (voice cast) as Roboto and Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms.

The movie is set to release on June 5. Its international premieres have begun and initial reviews have started being circulated online. Early reactions to Masters Of The Universe have been mixed. Some praised the cast and its performances, others felt that it was "unfunny" and "childish". Here's what to expect from the film.

Advertisement

How is Masters Of The Universe? Early reviews out

After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor. To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms and embrace his true destiny as He-Man—the most powerful man in the universe.

Jared Leto plays the villain Skeletor in Masters Of The Universe | Image: X

Reviews said that the casting of the movie is on point. "Pains me to say it, but Jared Leto is genuinely unrecognizable and very, VERY good in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE. He and Brie understood the assignment. Skeletor and Evil-Lyn steal the whole damn thing (sic)," read a review. Praising Nicholas as He-Man, another watcher wrote, "Nicholas Galitzine looks the part in #MastersOfTheUniverse (and how!) but it’s his comedic timing that steals the show (sic)."

Advertisement

About the film and its humour, another watcher mentioned, "Slightly risqué, but mostly family-friendly fun (sic)." Another one said, "The action, the comedy, the drama: it all works. But above all else this movie looks amazing (sic)."