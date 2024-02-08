English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Set Of Marvel TV Series Wonder Man

A crew member from the upcoming Marvel series Wonder Man died in an accident on the set. The incident occurred Tuesday at Radford Studios.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Marvel studios
Marvel studios | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A crew member from the upcoming Marvel series Wonder Man died in an accident on the set. The incident occurred Tuesday at Radford Studios, where a rigger fell from the rafters, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet. Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a stuntman turned superhero.

Crew member dies on the sets of Marvel Studios

The show was not filming Tuesday, but the crew was working. Marvel Studio said in a statement, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

 

An investigation is underway by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health. IATSE, the union representing behind-the-scenes workers, shared its own statement post the crewmember's death.

"Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member's family, and his fellow members and colleagues," said President Matthew D. Loeb. "Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can."

More about Wonder Man

Wonder Man wrapped up some filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike in July. It is unknown how much more work remains on the series, while one source stated that the most of the shooting had been finished and that only a few pick-ups were scheduled in the following days or weeks.

The show counts Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Creton and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andrew Guest as among the behind-the-scenes talents. Ben Kingsley is among the Marvel actors returning, to reprise the role of thespian Trevor Slattery, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Published February 7th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

