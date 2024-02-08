Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Totally Viral/ Mean Girls Actress Avantika Pays Tribute to Lindsay Lohan With Her Iconic Look From 2000s

Avantika wore the archival Versace dress that Lindsay Lohan had donned nearly two decades ago. The floral dress is a reminiscent piece from the 2000s.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Avantika
file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Over the weekend, Avantika, the 18-year-old star of Mean Girls, surprised fans by paying homage to the film's original cast with a nostalgic nod to Lindsay Lohan's iconic look from the 2000s. The actress, who plays Karen in the reimagined version of the high-school classic, sported a floral Versace dress that Lindsay Lohan had famously worn on her 18th birthday in 2004.

Avantika pays fashion tribute to Lindsay Lohan

Avantika made a stylish appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, wearing the archival Versace dress that Lindsay Lohan had donned nearly two decades ago. The floral dress, a reminiscent piece from the 2000s, captured the essence of the film's era.

"Wearing archival @versace for @thedrewbarrymoreshow! ❤️" Avantika shared on her Instagram, hinting at her appearance alongside co-star Auli'i Cravalho. Fans quickly spotted the tribute, praising the actress for bringing back the stunning dress and embracing the retro vibe.

Avantika recreates Karen's signature pose

Avantika has fully committed to her role as Karen, sharing a "grool" photo last week with Amanda Seyfried, who originated the character. The picture, taken at an InStyle and Lancôme event in New York City, sees both actresses clutching their chests in a playful reference to Karen's memorable line about her breasts predicting the weather.

Amanda Seyfried expressed her support for the newcomer, sharing the same photo and captioning it, "Karen meet Karen 🎬🎀." Before the premiere, Seyfried had sent her best wishes to Avantika, stating, "I think she's going to be amazing. Can't wait to see you, baby, just keep the legacy going."

During an interview with ET at the NYC premiere of Mean Girls, Avantika shared her gratitude for the director's words. "That's like, really special. I really admire her so, so much. She's one of my favorite actresses of all time," said Avantika. She emphasised how reassuring it was to receive encouragement from someone she admired, especially when taking on an iconic franchise.

What do we know about Mean Girls?

Mean Girls premiered in theatres nationwide on January 12, and the reimagined version scored a significant box-office win, raking in $32 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. Paramount, the film's distributor, shared data with Variety indicating that 75 per cent of audiences were aware of the musical element, with only 16 per cent expressing disappointment with the genre.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

