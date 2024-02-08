English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

It's controversial/ Mia Goth Accused Of Intentionally Kicking MaXXXine Actor In His Head

A background actor of MaXXXine sued Mia Goth on Friday, alleging that she intentionally kicked him in the head during a scene last April.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mia Goth
Mia Goth file photo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mia Goth is facing a legal battle as background actor James Hunter filed a lawsuit on Friday. Hunter alleged that Goth intentionally kicked him in the head during a scene while filming the A24 sequel MaXXXine, leading to a concussion and subsequent mistreatment.

Details about the incident

James Hunter, hired to play the role of Dead Parishioner for three days on the set of MaXXXine, recounted challenging conditions on the first night of the shooting. Covered in fake blood and surrounded by ants and mosquitoes, he lay on the ground as part of the scene. The alleged incident occurred when Goth, during a scene, intentionally kicked Hunter in the head with her boot.

(A still from MaXXXine | Image: IMDb)

The actor lodged a complaint with the second assistant director. However, on the subsequent take, according to the lawsuit, Goth deliberately kicked him again. Following the scene, Hunter claimed that he faced further mistreatment as the actress entered the bathroom, "taunted, mocked, and belittled" him.

James Hunter files lawsuit against Mia Goth, director Ti West

The consequences of the on-set incident were not limited to the filming day. Hunter said that he experienced pain in his head, exacerbated by dried fake blood on his robe. On the drive home, he felt lightheaded and had to pull over twice. Shockingly, the casting agency informed him the next day that the production did not want him back for the remaining two days.

(A poster of MaXXXine | Image: IMDb)

The lawsuit, filed by Hunter, accuses Mia Goth of battery for the intentional act of kicking, and it extends to include a wrongful termination claim against A24, Mia Goth, and the film's director, Ti West. 

What do we know about MaXXXine?

MaXXXine, an upcoming American slasher film written and directed by Ti West, revolves around Maxine (the only survivor of the massacre) who sets out for fame and success in 1980s Los Angeles. It is the final installment of the X trilogy, following X and Pearl. The film stars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon among others.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

