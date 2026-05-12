Michael Box Office Collection Day 19: Hollywood Film Mints Nearly ₹55 Crore
The biopic of Michael Jackson is the second highest grossing Hollywood film in India, behind Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Michael Box Office Collection Day 19: The biopic of the 'King Of Pop' is performing very well at the worldwide box office. Apart from international territories, the movie has fared well in India too, despite competition from Hindi movies. Micheal is already the fourth highest grossing movie worldwide this year, behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Project Hail Mary and Pegasus 3, with over $581 million gross collections. Currently running in its third week in India, here's how much it has minted here so far.
Michael grips Indian audiences
On its third Monday and Tuesday (May 11 and 12), Michael minted ₹1 crore and ₹1.05 crore respectively, taking its India biz to ₹54.05 crore in 19 days. Compared to the second week collection on similar days, the collections have not been hit much. This indicates that the audience interest in this film is high and is managing to sustain. The biopic of Michael Jackson is the second highest grossing Hollywood film in India, behind Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary.
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MJ's formative years and legacy feature in Michael
Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before.
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