Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Collection: Mohanlal Starrer Mints ₹7.5 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Collection: Mohanlal starrer Drishyam franchise is expected to conclude with the third installment, set to release on May 21. The Malayalam threequel was earlier expected to hit the big screens on April 2, but got postponed due to the conflict in the Gulf region. With the trailer launch on May 9, promotions for the most-awaited franchise sequel have officially begun. At the trailer launch event, Mohanlal hinted at the continuation of the Drishyam series with a possible 4th and the 5th installment. However, as of now, the direction in which the plot is headed will only be revealed once the third part hits the screens.

Given the widely held belief that Drishyam will conclude with the upcoming part 3, the advance booking collection in India and key territories overseas has garnered a very good response. Drishyam3 worldwide pre-sales figure has crossed the ₹7.5 crore mark by May 12. This also includes collections from fan shows.

Drishyam 3 has also become the 1st Malayalam movie in history to achieve ₹7.50 crore+ advances 9 days before its release. Its collections are on par with Mohanlal's biggest day 1 grosser, L2: Empuraan. Surprising is the fact that less than 2700 shows have opened for advance bookings globally. Very limited bookings have opened in Kerala and it has witnessed an overwhelming response. Reportedly, ₹2.5 crore collection from advance bookings has come from Kerala alone. Since Drishyam 3 release is coinciding with Mohanlal's birthday, fan euphoria is guaranteed. It is expected that ₹50 crore+ opening for the movie seems possible with the start it has received at the box office.

Advertisement

Drishyam franchise is directed by Jeethu Joseph | Image: X

The trend is equally impressive in the USA, where the film has grossed over $25K from premiere shows alone. Interestingly, Drishyam 3 is set for release in all South Indian languages, but not in Hindi as the Ajay Devgn starrer remake will release later this year on October 2.