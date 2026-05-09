Sequels Clash! Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 To Lock Horns With Tumbbad 2 In 2027?

The much-awaited sequel to Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has gone on the floors earlier this year. Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin began shoot before the rest of the cast. Prabhas is also expected to film major action sequences soon and massive sets are reportedly being set up in Hyderabad.

Kalki part 1 released in 2024 to mixed reviews but the movie grossed over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office, setting the stage for its sequel. However, in a shocking move, Deepika Padukone announced her exit from the sequel. The banner Vyjayanthi Movies formally parted ways with the franchise's leading lady and the announcement of her replacement in the lead role is awaited.

Deepika Padukone will not feature in Kalki sequel | Image: X

While there's still time for the shooting to complete and for the Kalki sequel to go fully into post-production for VFX work, rumours surrounding its potential release date are already doing the rounds. As per unverified reports, Kalki 2898 AD sequel may lock a release slot in December 2027. Some have even started to peg it against another anticipated sequel coming out of Hindi cinema - Tumbbad 2. The Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer horror thriller has gone on the floors and is set for a December 3 release next year.

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If Kalki sequel locks a release around this date, then the clash will certainly be something fans will look forward to. Fan expectations are high from both sequels, and it will become clear which film has an edge once promotional material starts to come out. Interestingly, Hollywood biggies, Avengers: Secret Wars and The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum, are also lined up for December 2027 release, making this period a sought after one among producers.