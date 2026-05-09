After Jana Nayagan, Yash's Toxic To Lose Out On A Good OTT Deal?

Thalapathy Vijay starrer political action drama Jana Nayagan was set for its grand release in January earlier this year. However, pending censor clearance, the movie got stalled. It has been claimed by Vijay's fans that the indefinite delay in Jana Nayagan's release was the result of a “dirty political ploy”. Now, with Vijay set to be sworn in as the new CM of Tamil Nadu, Jana Nayagan's release has gathered buzz once again.

While this movie remained stalled, it was leaked on piracy websites and satellite TV in Tamil Nadu. Arrests in this case have been made. However, as Jana Nayagan leaked online and on TV before its official release, many watched it illegally. As a result of the leak, Prime Video, which acquired the streaming rights of Jana Nayagan, reportedly slashed the OTT deal rate by a huge margin. While the makers were initially supposed to earn ₹120 crore from the movie's OTT rights, the new offer was cut down to ₹50 crore.

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, is facing a similar problem now. The movie was supposed to release on Eid in March. However, it got postponed to June 4 due to the war in the Gulf region. Toxic has now been delayed indefinitely. As per reports, this doubt over the release date and the waning audience interest in it has also affected its potential non-theatrical revenue.

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As per unconfirmed reports, the OTT platforms are not willing to offer more than ₹100 crore for Toxic's digital rights, which is much lower than the makers' expectations of at least ₹200 crore. This is also said to be one of the reasons behind the release postponement.



Interestingly, both Jana Nayagan and Toxic are produced by KVN Productions.