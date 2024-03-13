×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Michelle Yeoh Issues Clarification On Awkward Interaction With Emma Stone At Oscars 2024

Michelle Yeoh with fellow past Oscar-winner actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Sally Field, and Jessica Lange presented the award to Emma Stone.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024 | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Oscars 2024 took place in Los Angeles on March 11. The event brought Emma Stone her second Best Actress Award for her performance in PooR Things. She was awarded the trophy by the previous year’s winner Michelle Yeoh, but it ended up as an awkward interaction. Now, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star has issued a clarification on what led to the confusion between her and Stone at the Oscars stage.

What was the awkward interaction?

Michelle along with fellow past Oscar winners and actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Sally Field, and Jessica Lange were on hand at Sunday's ceremony to present the award for Best Actress. Each actress gave a short speech about this year's nominees -- Emma Stone, Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller, and Carey Mulligan -- before the Poor Things actress was pronounced the winner.

 

 

Michelle handed Emma Stone's Oscar statuette to Jennifer Lawrence on the Oscars stage causing confusion. As Emma Stone walked onto the stage, she told the women that her custom Louis Vuitton gown had ripped before walking over to Michelle, who was holding onto the statuette.

As per People, Michelle, still holding onto the Oscar, walked over to Lawrence, who took it from her hands and presented it to Emma. After Emma said, "Thank you", she and Lawrence laughed before hugging each other.

Michelle Yeoh clears the confusion

The exchange caused moviegoers to voice their confusion online, causing Michelle to clear the air in an Instagram.

The actress wrote, "Congratulations Emma!! I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis, always there for each other.”

 

The post included a picture of Michelle smiling from ear to ear as Lawrence handed the Oscar to Emma. The La La Land star and Lawrence have also been long-time friends, who first met through Woody Harrelson.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

