Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 5: Earns Way Less Than Its Predecessor Dead Reckoning Part One

Updated May 22nd 2025, 00:06 IST
Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is off to a good start at the box office in India. The Hollywood action film released on May 17 here, six days before its worldwide release and has minted almost ₹50 crore in five days. MI:8, said to be the last chapter in the franchise, which began in 1996, is facing stiff competition from another Hollywood film, Final Destination: Bloodlines. On a positive note, both these titles have managed to help save the Hollywood box office in India this year.
Mission: Impossible released on a Saturday here. It was off to a flying start and collected ₹16.5 crore on day 1. It also became Cruise's biggest opener in India and also the biggest opening for a MI film here. The movie has been getting good reviews and has managed to remain steady during the weekdays, collecting ₹5.75 crore on both Monday and Tuesday. The biz fell on Wednesday to ₹4.75 crore. In five days, the box office collection stands at ₹49.75 crore.
Compared to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), the collection of the final chapter in the MI franchise has been significantly less. MI:7 collected ₹63.5 crore in its first five days, however, it released on Wednesday here and enjoyed a successful first weekend here.
MI:8 premiered at Cannes 2025 before its India release. Cruise and team as been silent on whether this is the last MI movie or more are to follow. The YouTube description of the film's trailer reads, "Every choice, every mission, has all led to this. Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning," suggesting that it will wind up the three-decade-long running film series.
Published May 22nd 2025, 00:02 IST