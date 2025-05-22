Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 5: Earns Way Less Than Its Predecessor Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is off to a good start at the box office in India. The Hollywood action film released on May 17 here, six days before its worldwide release and has minted almost ₹50 crore in five days. MI:8, said to be the last chapter in the franchise, which began in 1996, is facing stiff competition from another Hollywood film, Final Destination: Bloodlines. On a positive note, both these titles have managed to help save the Hollywood box office in India this year.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning earns less than its predecessor

Mission: Impossible released on a Saturday here. It was off to a flying start and collected ₹16.5 crore on day 1. It also became Cruise's biggest opener in India and also the biggest opening for a MI film here. The movie has been getting good reviews and has managed to remain steady during the weekdays, collecting ₹5.75 crore on both Monday and Tuesday. The biz fell on Wednesday to ₹4.75 crore. In five days, the box office collection stands at ₹49.75 crore.

Compared to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), the collection of the final chapter in the MI franchise has been significantly less. MI:7 collected ₹63.5 crore in its first five days, however, it released on Wednesday here and enjoyed a successful first weekend here.

