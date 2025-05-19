Hum Tum Director Kunal Kohli Poorly Reviews Tom Cruise Starrer Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning, Calls It 'A Yawn Fest'

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning released in India on May 17 and opened to an overwhelmingly positive response. Headlined by Tom Cruise, the film received a good reception from critics and cinegoers alike. Despite the thunderous reviews, the action flick has failed to impress Bollywood director Kunal Kohli.

Kunal Kohli dubs Mission: Impossible 8 ‘saddest end to the franchise'

Kunal Kohli, who is best known for directing Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Hum Tum, Fanaa, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Break Ke Baad, took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a poster of Mission: Impossible 8 and review it. The film is said to be the last chapter in the franchise, but the filmmaker opined that the franchise deserves a better ending than the latest film.



A screengrab of Kunal Kohli's story | Image: Instagram

Sharing the poster of the film, Kunal Kohli wrote, "They did the impossible. Messed up a #MissionImpossible film. What a yawn fest. Sad end to one of the greatest franchises ever. Will just forget they ever made this one and rewatch the rest of the great MI films. @tomcruise, now make another one. Can't end like this." The director's appeal has now gone viral on social media.

Mission: Impossible 8 wreaks havoc at the Indian box office

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning opened to a staggering ₹16.5 crore. Released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, the Tom Cruise starrer stormed past the second day with ₹17 crore. At the time of publishing, the action flick had minted ₹ 1.96 Cr, as per Sacnilk's early estimates.



