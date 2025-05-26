Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 9: Tom Cruise Starrer Earns ₹72.30 Crore In India

Updated May 26th 2025, 00:16 IST
Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 9: Tom Cruise's action film hit the big screens on May 17, six days before its international release, giving it a head start at the box office. The latest MI film, as expected, is performing well in India and has completed its second weekend here, collecting well over ₹70 crore.
The big-budget action film minted ₹7 crore on its second Sunday. The collection was in the same range as its second Saturday, which shows that the movie has found favour among Indian audiences. In 9 days, MI:8 has collected ₹72.30 crore dispute facing competition from Final Destination: Bloodlines, which is also doing well and has earned ₹43.10 crore in India in 11 days.
The sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise is now headed towards ₹50 crore mark and will surely touch it in the coming days. Meanwhile, MI:8 will now start its journey towards the ₹100 crore club.
In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, speculated to be Cruise's swansong as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, the Hollywood star has pulled off some more daring stunts, including one where he hangs from the wing of a plane.
Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-produced by Cruise, released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4DX and IMAX on May 17. The film is presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions. Earlier, the Top Gun: Maverick star also shared his wish of making a Bollywood-style film, especially one with song and dance sequences.
