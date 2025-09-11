Modern Family: Gloria, Jay, Claire And Phil To Joe, Luke And Alex, Where Is The Cast Of Emmy Winning Show Now? | Image: X

Modern Family remains one of the most entertaining sitcoms ever made. The show first premiered in 2009 and ran for a decade with over 250 episodes. The cast delivered some of their best performances, making it a favourite among both Gen Z and millennials. Recently, actor Eric Stonestreet, aka Cam, married his long-time girlfriend and paediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer in a heartfelt ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. If you are wondering about what the actors are doing now as the show ended years back, here is an update.

For those who have not seen the show, Modern Family follows three interconnected families linked through the patriarch, Jay Pritchett. These families include the Pritchetts, the Dunphys, and the Tucker-Pritchetts.

The Pritchett family

Jay Pritchett, the head of the family, is a wealthy older man married to Gloria, a younger woman from Colombia. They have a son named Joe, while Gloria has a son, Manny, from her previous marriage.

Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett: In the show, he played a stubborn yet loving patriarch who owned a closet company. In real life, he has won four Screen Actors Guild Awards and received nominations for three Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. Now 78, he last appeared in Clipped, released in 2024.

Sofía Vergara as Gloria Pritchett: Jay’s young wife, Gloria, is a devoted mother to Manny and Joe. Her role brought Sofia the title of the highest-paid TV actress in 2017. She also earned four Golden Globe nominations and four Emmy nominations for playing Gloria in Modern Family.

Later, she voiced characters in films such as Despicable Me 4 (2024) and Strays (2023). In 2024, Sofia received another Emmy nomination for portraying Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the Netflix miniseries Griselda.

Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado: Gloria's mature, artistic, and sensitive son from her first marriage had his first major break as the lead actor in Endgame (2015), apart from Modern Family. He also teamed up with his Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland for the spinoff The Lion Guard (2015). His most recent appearance was as a guest star in Disney’s Bunk’d (2024). In his latest look, Manny Delgado sports dreadlocks and looks completely unrecognisable.

Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett: Jay and Gloria's son is known for his mischievous and carefree nature. Jeremy Maguire plays Joe when he was only 4. Now 14, he has acted in well-known titles such as S.W.A.T. (2017), Turner & Hooch, and The Last Ship (2014).

The Dunphy family

Jay's daughter Claire is a stay-at-home mum, later turning into a businesswoman, married to Phil Dunphy, an eccentric and fun-loving real estate agent. They have three children: Haley, Alex, and Luke.

Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy: A neurotic, high-strung mother tries to keep her family in line. After Modern Family ended, Julie Bowen reunited with Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween (2020) and later starred in the horror-comedy Totally Killer (2023). Her latest role is Linda Campbell in Peacock’s Hysteria! (2024). Like in Modern Family, Julie is a mother of three and actively serves on the board of Baby2Baby, a charity that helps children in need.

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy: Claire's devoted husband is a real estate agent who calls himself the "cool dad". After Modern Family ended, Ty landed several major roles but later took a break from acting to spend more time with his wife and two daughters. He now says he is open to acting in shows that feel as meaningful as Modern Family. Ty has also voiced Jack Harris in the animated series Duncanville and Bailey in Finding Dory.

Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy: Sarah, the stylish and sometimes ditsy eldest child, starred in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (2022) with her Modern Family co-star Adam DeVine, who played Andy in the sitcom. That same year, Sarah Hyland married Wells Adams. Julie Bowen, her on-screen mother, later presented Hyland with the Courage Award for surviving domestic abuse.

Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy: Ariel, the smart, sarcastic, and academically talented middle child, entered the industry at the age of four after her mother enrolled her in advertisements. While working on Modern Family, she also took on voice acting projects, lending her voice to popular shows such as Phineas and Ferb, Star Trek: The Lower Decks, and Elena of Avalor.

As of now, she has taken a break from acting and moved out of Los Angeles to avoid the paparazzi. She has also ventured into content creation on Instagram, where she regularly shares cooking videos.

Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy: Nolan Gould appeared in R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour (2011) and Friends With Benefits (2011). He later joined reality shows like Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition (2018) and The Celebrity Dating Game (2021). He starred in comedies such as The Nana Project (2023) and Camp (2023) and made a guest appearance in Grey’s Anatomy (2022). Luke Dunphy has now become unrecognisable and transformed into a well-built man.

The Tucker-Pritchett family

Jay's son Mitchell is a gay lawyer in a long-term relationship with his partner, Cameron Tucker. They have an adopted daughter from Vietnam named Lily.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett: Jay's son is a highly-strung lawyer. In real life, Jesse now hosts a popular podcast titled ‘Dinner’s on Me,’ where he talks to celebrities about different aspects of life.

Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker: Mitchell's exuberant and dramatic partner and a stay-at-home dad. At 54, Eric Stonestreet married his long-time girlfriend, paediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer, in a heartfelt ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. The couple, together since 2017, shared glimpses of their special day on Instagram, giving fans a look at their intimate celebration.