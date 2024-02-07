English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Modi: Johnny Depp Returns To Director's Chair For The Biopic

Johnny Depp who is all set to return to the director's seat with biographical drama Modi has revealed Al Pacino convinced him to do so.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Johnny Depp and Al Pacino
Johnny Depp and Al Pacino | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Johnny Depp has announced his return to the director’s chair for the upcoming biopic Modi, a film that delves into the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani during a tumultuous 48 hours in Paris amid World War I. This marks Depp's first directorial venture since 1997’s The Brave where he shared the screen with Marlon Brando.

Johnny Depp reveals Al Pacino convinced him to direct Modi

The actor credited Al Pacino who portrays real-life French art collector Maurice Gangnat in the movie for persuading him to take on the project. Depp expressed his gratitude to the cast, crew, and producers for their commitment and addressed the transformative experience of directing Modi.

Johnny Depp and Al Pacino from the set of Modi | Image: JoBlo

“Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” Depp stated in a statement adding, “To Al, who requested that I make this film – how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgment for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project.”

Advertisement

What more do we know about Modi?

Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio takes on the role of Modigliani supported by a cast including Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, and Sally Phillips. The film promises a gripping narrative following Modigliani on a 48-hour whirlwind through the war-torn streets and bars of Paris during World War I. On the run from the police and facing an encounter with a collector, Modigliani’s desire to end his career and leave the city is met with resistance from fellow Bohemians.

Advertisement
Johnny Depp on the set of Modi | Image: JoBlo

Depp further addressed the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking and expressed excitement about presenting this unique and compelling story to the world through Modi. The project follows Depp's appearance in Jeanne du Barry which is director Maïwenn’s film about the life of Louis XV and his mistress.

For the unversed, Maïwenn faced legal consequences recently receiving a €400 fine for spitting on a French journalist last February ahead of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Depp’s return to the spotlight comes after his involvement in high-profile court battles with ex-wife Amber Heard which he eventually won in May 2023.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

35 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

41 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

43 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Advance Mobility raises $2 million led by Finvolve

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. Stage Set For Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table| Watch

    Info26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement