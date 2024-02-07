Modi: Johnny Depp Returns To Director's Chair For The Biopic

Advertisement

Johnny Depp has announced his return to the director’s chair for the upcoming biopic Modi, a film that delves into the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani during a tumultuous 48 hours in Paris amid World War I. This marks Depp's first directorial venture since 1997’s The Brave where he shared the screen with Marlon Brando.

Johnny Depp reveals Al Pacino convinced him to direct Modi

The actor credited Al Pacino who portrays real-life French art collector Maurice Gangnat in the movie for persuading him to take on the project. Depp expressed his gratitude to the cast, crew, and producers for their commitment and addressed the transformative experience of directing Modi.

Johnny Depp and Al Pacino from the set of Modi | Image: JoBlo

“Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” Depp stated in a statement adding, “To Al, who requested that I make this film – how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgment for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project.”

Advertisement

What more do we know about Modi?

Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio takes on the role of Modigliani supported by a cast including Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, and Sally Phillips. The film promises a gripping narrative following Modigliani on a 48-hour whirlwind through the war-torn streets and bars of Paris during World War I. On the run from the police and facing an encounter with a collector, Modigliani’s desire to end his career and leave the city is met with resistance from fellow Bohemians.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp on the set of Modi | Image: JoBlo

Depp further addressed the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking and expressed excitement about presenting this unique and compelling story to the world through Modi. The project follows Depp's appearance in Jeanne du Barry which is director Maïwenn’s film about the life of Louis XV and his mistress.

For the unversed, Maïwenn faced legal consequences recently receiving a €400 fine for spitting on a French journalist last February ahead of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Depp’s return to the spotlight comes after his involvement in high-profile court battles with ex-wife Amber Heard which he eventually won in May 2023.