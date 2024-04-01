Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hollywood debut Monkey Man, alongside Dev Patel. As the release date is nearing, rumours have been rife that makers were planning to release the film in India on April 19, owing to two major Bollywood movies releasing on April 10 - Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, now Sobhita has now cleared the air by sharing a new poster.

When will Monkey Man release in India?

On Monday, Sobhita shared a new poster on her Instagram handle offering a dark side of the movie. In the poster, Dev looks fierce as she cries, while Sikandar Kher, who is also making his Hollywood debut, looks fierce. the poster also gives a glimpse of other characters including Sobhita. In the caption, she wrote that the film will hit theatres globally on April 5. "Monkey Man 5th April, globally in theatres only. Knockout poster," read the caption. However, it wasn't mentioned if the release will see a delay in India.

What do we know about Monkey Man's India release?

A source close to Bollywood Hungama shared that the studio wants to bring Monkey Man to theatres in India on April 19. However, it all depends on its clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). "The film has excessive violence and there are fears that some of its aspects might hurt the sentiments of the section of the audience. Hence, the Censor process is expected to take time,” continued the source.

The source further added that if the process gets completed on time, then Monkey Man will be released in India on April 19. Or else, it’ll release a week later, on April 26. A clearer picture will emerge in a week’s time, hopefully.”

What do we know about Monkey Man?

Marking the feature-length directorial debut of Dev Patel, the film revolves around an anonymous young man who unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

