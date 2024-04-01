×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Monkey Man: Dev Patel-Sobhita Dhulipala Starrer To Be Delayed In India? Actress Reacts

Sobhita Dhulipala has shared a new poster of her upcoming Hollywood film Monkey Man, co-starring Dev Patel on her social media handle.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Monkey Man
A poster of Monkey Man | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hollywood debut Monkey Man, alongside Dev Patel. As the release date is nearing, rumours have been rife that makers were planning to release the film in India on April 19, owing to two major Bollywood movies releasing on April 10 - Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, now Sobhita has now cleared the air by sharing a new poster.

When will Monkey Man release in India?

On Monday, Sobhita shared a new poster on her Instagram handle offering a dark side of the movie. In the poster, Dev looks fierce as she cries, while Sikandar Kher, who is also making his Hollywood debut, looks fierce. the poster also gives a glimpse of other characters including Sobhita. In the caption, she wrote that the film will hit theatres globally on April 5. "Monkey Man 5th April, globally in theatres only. Knockout poster," read the caption. However, it wasn't mentioned if the release will see a delay in India.

 

 

What do we know about Monkey Man's India release?

A source close to Bollywood Hungama shared that the studio wants to bring Monkey Man to theatres in India on April 19. However, it all depends on its clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). "The film has excessive violence and there are fears that some of its aspects might hurt the sentiments of the section of the audience. Hence, the Censor process is expected to take time,” continued the source.

Advertisement

 

 

The source further added that if the process gets completed on time, then Monkey Man will be released in India on April 19. Or else, it’ll release a week later, on April 26. A clearer picture will emerge in a week’s time, hopefully.”

Advertisement

What do we know about Monkey Man?

Marking the feature-length directorial debut of Dev Patel, the film revolves around an anonymous young man who unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jawaharlal Nehru

JL Nehru on Katchatheevu

a few seconds ago
EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

2 minutes ago
Vashu Bhagnani file photo

Shaitaan's UK Connection

4 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit to captain MI vs RR

5 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

15 Day Judicial Custody

7 minutes ago
Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma

Gill and Abhishek fight?

9 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Monkey Man Update

10 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Island

The Katchatheecvu Issue

12 minutes ago
Standing from Left to Right - David Bousquet, Vladimir Popov

Mahindra Aerostructures

17 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

18 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

19 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

20 minutes ago
Mamaearth parent Honasa listing

Antique initiates hold

20 minutes ago
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojashala ASI Survey

21 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kejriwal Demand

21 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

25 minutes ago
CSK fans celebrate MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

27 minutes ago
Key BJP Meeting Over Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto to Begin Shortly | LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World14 hours ago

  2. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News14 hours ago

  3. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo