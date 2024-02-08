Advertisement

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway are set to reunite on the screen in the upcoming film Mothers' Instinct. The newly released trailer, unveiled by Studio Canal UK, offers a glimpse into a narrative that delves deep into the complexities of maternal love, tragedy, and psychological turmoil. Going by the trailer, the film is set during the 1960s.

A still from Mothers' Instinct trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

Mothers' Instinct trailer showcases intense drama

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway portray Alice and Celine, respectively, two neighbouring women whose seemingly idyllic lives take a devastating turn following a tragic accident involving Celine's son, Max. The emotional rollercoaster kicks off with Alice confiding in Celine about her fears of inadequacy as a mother, setting the stage for a series of heart-wrenching events.

The aftermath of Max's tragic death shatters the tranquility of their families, plunging both women into profound grief. However, as Alice attempts to console Celine, their bond starts to unravel. Suspicions, guilt, and paranoia begin to take root, leading to a precarious situation where Alice questions Celine's intentions toward her own son, Theo.

A still from Mothers' Instinct trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

Described as an "unnerving psychological thriller," Mothers' Instinct navigates the gradual erosion of the once-strong familial ties between the two women. The synopsis teases a gripping battle of wills, exposing the darker facets of maternal love and the haunting impact of tragedy.

Jessica Chastain opens up about her film Mothers' Instinct

In an interview with IndieWire about Mothers' Instinct in 2023, Jessica Chastain compared the upcoming thriller film to the 1962 movie titled What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, which starred Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

"Of course it’s a different kind of film, but it’s this idea of these two actresses coming together and playing this…the tension I think is very interesting," Chastain told the outlet. "Thank God Annie and I love each other, so it’s a little different than that experience," she continued. Meanwhile, Mothers' Instinct is yet to receive an official release date.

