TRENDING /
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 08:28 IST

Natalie Portman Weighs In On The Decline Of Traditional Film Mediums In Social Media Era

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar winning actress Natalie Portman gave her two cents on traditional film mediums in the age of digital media.

Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman | Image:Dior/X
Natalie Portman recently weighed on the changes that she had seen in Hollywood over the past few years. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar winning actress gave her two cents on traditional film mediums in the age of digital media. With the rise of influencer culture, social media’s impact on mainstream movie actors has been a topic of discussion. And now, Natalie has expressed her opinion on the same.

Natalie Portman weighs in on social media’s impact on mainstream movies

While speaking to Vanity Fair, the No String Attached actress said, “The striking thing has been the decline of film as a primary form of entertainment.” She further added, “It feels much more niche now. If you ask someone my kids’ age about movie stars, they don’t know anyone compared to YouTube stars or whatever.” 

However, she further noted that it is not a bad thing. “There’s a liberation to it, in having your art not be a popular art,” Natalie said. “You can really explore what’s interesting to you. It becomes much more about passion than about commerce. And interesting, too, to beware of it becoming something elitist. I think all of these art forms, when they become less popularized, you have to start being like, ‘OK, who are we making this for anymore?'” she added. 

What did Natalie Portman say about rumours surrounding her personal life?

In the same interview, Natalie addressed rumours of a breakup with her husband, Benjamin Millepied. The actress expressed her reluctance to engage with the rumours, stating, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it." The 42-year-old actress who is known for her role in Thor, refrained from divulging further details about her personal life. 

File photo of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied | Image: X

The interview comes nearly a year after reports surfaced alleging Millepied's involvement in an extramarital affair. The couple, who share two children, son Aleph aged 12, and daughter Amalia aged 6, first met in 2009 during the production of the film Black Swan.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 08:28 IST

