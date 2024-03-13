×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Neve Campbell To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Franchise Over Salary Controversy

Along with her return, ‘Scream’ creator and writer Kevin Williamson is taking over as director of ‘Scream 7’.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Neve Campbell To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Franchise Over Salary Controversy | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Canadian actress Neve Campbell is making a return to the ‘Scream’ franchise with the upcoming film ‘Scream 7’.

The actress had left the franchise as she sat out of ‘Scream 6’ over a salary dispute, reports Variety.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!”, the actress posted on Instagram. “It’s always been such a blast and an honour to get to play Sidney in ‘Scream’ movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Along with her return, ‘Scream’ creator and writer Kevin Williamson is taking over as director of ‘Scream 7’.

As per Variety, he wrote the first, second and fourth ‘Scream’ movies, in addition to executive producing the 2022 reboot ‘Scream’ and its sequel ‘Scream 6.’.

“It’s been nearly 30 years since my very first script, ‘Scream,’ was directed by the legendary Wes Craven,” Williamson wrote on Instagram. “I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise. I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can’t wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire ‘Scream’ family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the franchise. Thank you to all the ‘Scream’ fans. You are the gift that keeps giving.”

Guy Busick, who wrote the fifth and sixth ‘Scream’ films with James Vanderbilt, is taking over the screenwriting reins. Vanderbilt will continue to produce alongside his Project X Entertainment partners William Sherak and Paul Neinstein. The film collective Radio Silence, who directed and produced the previous two ‘Scream’ films, will serve as executive producers.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

