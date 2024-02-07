English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Nicki Minaj Slams Megan Thee Stallion For Demeaning Her Family In New Track Hiss

During Stationhead, Nicki Minaj slammed her rival Megan Thee Stallion for her new track Hiss and blasted her.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj file photo | Image:Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s tiff has taken a wild turn with the release of Megan’s new track Hiss. The track appears to be directed straight at her rival, likely referencing a year-old feud. Nicki, however, is also not letting this slip lightly. During the Stationhead listening party, the singer slammed her rival for her new track and blasted her. 

Nicki Minaj slams rival Megan Thee Stallion 

During Stationhead, Nicki said, “How many d***s of abusers have you knowingly? Bringing up 30-year-old tea from when a man was 15, being lied on, is not the flex you think it is…” She continued, “Constantly mentioning a man who isn’t an artist, isn’t on social media. It just shows me you have nothing, like your flows…. You are still learning how to rap, and that’s the truth.”

Later, the pop sensation took to her official X handle and wrote, “Y'all wanna bring up family members???!! And lying on your dead mother?!?!! Lied to Gayle. Lied on & F*** your best friend man?!!!!! Told me to drink & go to the clinic if I was pregnant.” 

With the recent post, Nicki has ignited a fan war on social media, leaving many divided. 

Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift 

Nicki Minaj also praised the popularity and reach of Taylor Swift’s music, acknowledging the fact that such reach eventually leads to production of more vinyl records. The singer was talking in reference to the record-breaking vinyl sales of her album, setting a new sales record for any female rapper ever. Minaj also added in her Instagram session that such sales show a lack of detailed insight in the market about demand for vinyls. She stated, “That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! That's a marvelous thing! Taylor & her fans have put in the work. Now it's our turn.”

Published January 27th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

