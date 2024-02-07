Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Nicole Eggert Reveals She Regretted Joining Baywatch, Here's Why

Nicole Eggert thought she had found her dream role. However, she was not prepared for the scrutiny that came along.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nicole Eggert Reveals She Regretted Joining Baywatch, Here's Why
Nicole Eggert Reveals She Regretted Joining Baywatch, Here's Why | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Nicole Eggert, known for playing Summer Quinn, in Baywatch has revealed that she felt uncomfortable wearing the outfits provided at the show. Nicole was on the TV show for two seasons. Now, while speaking to People, she has revealed what actually went behind the scenes and how she felt about it. 

Nicole Eggert on her Baywatch role 

The actress spent most of her time running along the beach with her hair flying in the wind. She thought she had found her dream role. However, she was not prepared for the scrutiny that came along. Elaborating on the same, she said, "All the girls worked out and were super tiny and fit and I was like 'Whoops'. And the one-piece bathing suits were not flattering. I didn’t want to wear it at all. It just wasn’t what I signed up for. It was a totally different show and ballgame and not where I wanted to be.”

Nicole reveals she regrets having breast implants 

Amid concerns about her on-screen appearance, Nicole decided to have breast implants at the age of 18. However, she claimed that she regretted her decision. She said, "I look at all these younger girls doing it and think, ‘God, leave your bodies alone!’ But when you have to put on that one-piece and it's like you're so flat that it's like pleating -- you got pleats across the front... You're like, ‘What is this?’ Nothing you can do. You can't stuff it with anything. You can't do anything. It was a stupid 18-year-old decision."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She has stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. Speaking about the same, Nicole said, "My fear is that my everyday hustle, everything that I do to keep everything going is going to come to a screeching halt when I'm not feeling well or I'm sick or I'm in the hospital or whatever is going on.”

Advertisement

With inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement