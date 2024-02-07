Advertisement

Actress Nicole Eggert, known for playing Summer Quinn, in Baywatch has revealed that she felt uncomfortable wearing the outfits provided at the show. Nicole was on the TV show for two seasons. Now, while speaking to People, she has revealed what actually went behind the scenes and how she felt about it.

Nicole Eggert on her Baywatch role

The actress spent most of her time running along the beach with her hair flying in the wind. She thought she had found her dream role. However, she was not prepared for the scrutiny that came along. Elaborating on the same, she said, "All the girls worked out and were super tiny and fit and I was like 'Whoops'. And the one-piece bathing suits were not flattering. I didn’t want to wear it at all. It just wasn’t what I signed up for. It was a totally different show and ballgame and not where I wanted to be.”

Nicole reveals she regrets having breast implants

Amid concerns about her on-screen appearance, Nicole decided to have breast implants at the age of 18. However, she claimed that she regretted her decision. She said, "I look at all these younger girls doing it and think, ‘God, leave your bodies alone!’ But when you have to put on that one-piece and it's like you're so flat that it's like pleating -- you got pleats across the front... You're like, ‘What is this?’ Nothing you can do. You can't stuff it with anything. You can't do anything. It was a stupid 18-year-old decision."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She has stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. Speaking about the same, Nicole said, "My fear is that my everyday hustle, everything that I do to keep everything going is going to come to a screeching halt when I'm not feeling well or I'm sick or I'm in the hospital or whatever is going on.”

