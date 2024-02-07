Advertisement

So You Think You Can Dance season 18 will feature JoJo Siwa joining the judging panel taking over from Nigel Lythgoe. In a press release on Friday, Fox officially announced the Dance Moms alum's return and addressed a revamped season aimed at capturing the “authentic experience of building a successful career in dance."

Siwa will collaborate with Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy on the panel which is set to premiere on March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. The show will continue to be hosted by Emmy-nominated Cat Deeley, who has been associated with the show since 2006.

The latest season promises viewers a "documentary-style look" into the lives of contestants competing for the coveted $100,000 grand prize and the title of So You Think You Can Dance season 18 champion.

What is the Nigel Lythgoe controversy?

This announcement follows Nigel Lythgoe's decision to step down from the show amid recent sexual assault allegations. The 74-year-old television personality voluntarily withdrew from participating in the series, stating his commitment to clearing his name and restoring his reputation. Paula Abdul, Nigel’s former colleague accused him of sexual assault on two occasions during their time on American Idol and SYTYCD.

Lythgoe, while denying the allegations, had addressed their long-standing platonic friendship. He told TMZ in a statement, “To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement. For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear, and entirely platonic, friends and colleagues.”

Known for her vibrant personality, JoJo Siwa had previously made her judging debut in season 17 alongside Glee's Matthew Morrison and the late SYTYCD favourite Stephen "tWitch" Boss. She expressed her excitement for the upcoming season on Instagram while highlighting the honour of being part of the show's comeback.

