Not Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson Or Zendaya, This Person Cashed In The Biggest Paycheck On Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan has assembled arguably the biggest cast ever for a movie in his latest directorial The Odyssey. The adaptation of Homer's epic comes to life on the big screens and good initial reviews are expected to drive its opening weekend biz. The Odyssey is made on a reported budget of $250 million, with an additional marketing cost of $125 million, pushing the cost of making the epic to $375 million.

Nolan has shot the movie on real locations across the world, including Greece, Morocco, Italy (including Sicily), Iceland, Scotland and the United States. As per the team, the only set they built was the kingdom of Ithaca. Exotic locations and a huge cast have made The Odyssey one of the most expensive R-rated movies. Here's how much the cast earned for their parts.

Matt Damon, who leads the film as the King of Ithaca Odysseus, has taken home the biggest paycheck worth $15 million. Tom Holland, who plays the role of his son, Telemachus, earned around $10 million from The Odyssey.

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Anne Hathaway, who plays the role of Odysseus’ wife Penelope, is said to have pocketed $4-5 million and Antinous, the arrogant suitor trying to convince Penelope to marry him and give up the throne, made $1.5 million to $3.5 million from the movie. Charlize Theron, who plays the role of Calypso in the film, is estimated to have been paid between $5 million and $6 million.

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L to R: Tom Holland, Matt Damon and Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson play pivotal roles in The Odyssey | Image: Republic

Zendaya was reportedly paid around $5 million for her role as Athena in the film. Lupita Nyong’o and Benny Safdie earned $1.5 million and $2 million from the film, while Mia Goth is estimated to have received around $1 million-1.5 million. Elliot Page has been cast as Sinon, a brave Greek soldier and Odysseus’ cousin who fights bravely with him in the war during the Trojan War. He reportedly received a paycheck of $1.5 million for his role.

Who got the biggest paycheck for The Odyssey?

It is common in Hollywood for top actors to accept lower upfront pay to work with Christopher Nolan. A notable example is Oppenheimer, where stars such as Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr agreed to base salaries of around $4 million instead of their usual $10 million-plus paychecks.

Christopher Nolan and DoP Hoyte van Hoytema filming The Odyssey | Image: AP