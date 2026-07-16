Christopher Nolan Only Has 1 ₹100 Crore Grosser In India - Here's A List Of Director's Highest Grossing Movies Ahead Of The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is the director's highest grossing film in India so far. His upcoming The Odyssey is likely to surpass its collection here, and this could be driven by its high ticket prices.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Oscar winning director Christopher Nolan is all set to bring to the big screens his adaptation of Homer's Greek epic The Odyssey. The movie, starring Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and more, is all set to arrive worldwide on July 17. Given the scale of The Odyssey, Nolan has spared no expense in making his screen adaptation come to life in the grandest manner possible.
Using practical effects and VFX, real locations and sets and casting some of the biggest names in Hollywood, Nolan has shot the entire film on IMAX cameras, making him the first filmmaker to achieve the feat. Nolan has emphasised that The Odyssey needs to be experienced on the biggest screens possible, and fans are even travelling to far-flung places to enjoy the movie on IMAX. In fact, the movie's tickets went on sale one year before release so that cinema buffs could plan screenings well in advance. With The Odyssey arriving, here's a list of the director's highest grossing films in India.
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Oppenheimer (2024)
Oppenheimer, which fetched Nolan Oscar in the Best Director and Best Picture categories, is the director's highest grossing film in India so far. As per Box Office Mojo, here, the movie collected $19.14 million (₹181.92 crore) gross, while the worldwide collection stood at $975.8 million. Oppenheimer's collection was affected slightly as it released alongside another much-awaited film, Barbie.
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Nolan's concluding chapter of Batman movies, The Dark Knight Rises, received a thunderous response in India despite no IMAX release back then. It grossed $9.22 million (₹88.66 crore) in India and $1.08 billion worldwide.
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Interstellar (2014)
Nolan's space epic Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, was also well received in India. It grossed $6.92 million (₹66.74 crore) here and $764.3 million worldwide. It remains one of the best reviewed movie in the director's filmography.
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Dark Knight grossed $3.65 million (₹35.15 crore) in India in 2008. The collection was driven by Heath Ledger's legendary depiction of Batman's arch nemesis, Joker. Worldwide, the comic book adaptation grossed $1.008 billion.
Inception (2010)
Nolan's high-concept thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Cillian Murphy, has attained a cult following over the years. Back in 2010, the movie grossed $15,241 (14.69 crore) in India and $839.7 million worldwide.
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