Updated January 13th, 2024 at 00:32 IST

Notting Hill: Julia Roberts Explains Why She Almost Turned Down Her Role In The Film

Julia Roberts' hesitation stemmed from the discomfort of portraying a movie actress. Know further details inside.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts | Image:Julia Roberts I Image/ IMDb
  • 2 min read
Julia Roberts recently revealed that she almost turned down the iconic role of famous actress Anna Scott in the 1999 rom-com classic Notting Hill. The hesitation stemmed from the discomfort of portraying a movie actress. In a recent interview with British Vogue, Julia said that she was planning to say no to Notting Hill.

Julia Roberts Explains Why She Almost Turned Down Notting Hill

During the interview , the screenwriter of Notting Hill, Roberts expressed her envy of actors who approach their craft very technically. She admitted finding it fascinating, acknowledging the various ways to approach a role. Curtis noted that Roberts tends to bring more of her authentic self to her roles. According to him this sometimes contrasts with the more technical approach of other actors.

Julia Roberts Explains Why She Almost Turned Down Notting Hill I Image/ IMDb

Roberts then delved into the challenges she faced with her role in Notting Hill. She described it as "one of the hardest things" she had to do, playing a movie actress. The discomfort almost led her to decline the part because it felt awkward, and she struggled to understand how to portray the character convincingly.

A Hollywood Icon's Dilemma

Despite having already established herself with iconic roles in Hollywood, including Pretty Woman, Steel Magnolias, and My Best Friend's Wedding, Roberts found it challenging to step into the shoes of a famous actress within the context of Notting Hill. The irony is evident as, in Ocean's Twelve, she humorously plays a character pretending to be herself.

Hollywood Icon's Dilemma in Notting Hill I Image/ IMDb

All About Notting Hill's Legacy and Alternate Casting

Notting Hill went on to become a rom-com classic, but Roberts' revelation sheds light on the internal struggles she faced. Interestingly, Nicole Kidman also auditioned for the role that eventually went to Roberts. The interview provides a unique glimpse into the complexities actors navigate while deciding on roles, even when they are already established Hollywood icons.

Notting Hill's Legacy and Alternate Casting I Image/ IMDb

Julia Roberts' candid reflections unveil the internal dilemmas actors experience, even those with illustrious careers. Despite initial reservations, Roberts contributed to the enduring legacy of Notting Hill

(With inputs from IANS)

Published January 13th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

