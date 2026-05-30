Actor Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away At 85: MK Stalin Expresses Condolences, Fans Pray For Thala

Actor Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, breathed her last at her Chennai residence at the age of 85. The news of her passing was confirmed by the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to extend his support to the grieving family. For the unversed, Ajith Kumar lost his father three years ago.

Fans, well-wishers and industry insiders took to their social media accounts to offer condolences to Ajith and his family over their loss. If local media reports are to be believed, Mohini Mani was not keeping well and succumbed to age-related illness. The reports also suggest that the last rites are scheduled to be held at the actor's residence in Chennai later today. An official statement from Ajith Kumar's team is awaited. The actor, who also pursues motor racing professionally, is said to be in Chennai at the time and is rushing home for his mother's last rites.



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